The first three Saturdays in December, authentic and historic downtown Golden becomes a festive holiday center with traditional decorations and fun family events. The free Olde Golden Christmas Parades feature cowboys on horses, floats, marching bands, antique cars, elves, and of course, Santa Claus. The parade winds down Washington Avenue with lots of activities before and after including festive window displays, free kids’ rides on Newfoundland dog-pulled carts, free horse- drawn carriage rides, hot cider, antique fire trucks and more.