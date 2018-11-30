Loveland PD searching for 2 persons of interest after puppy stolen from pet store

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department is investigating after a puppy was stolen from a pet store earlier this month. LPD is hoping the community can help investigators identify two people suspected to be involved.

Police say on Sunday, Nov. 18, a “Morkie” puppy was stolen from the Town and Country Pet Store on South Cleveland Avenue just south of East 1st Street. Those who recognize the persons of interest are asked to contact LPD Officer Marion at 970-962-2502 (x1172).

The pet store said the theft happened around 1:15 p.m. on the 18. On its Facebook page, Town and Country encouraged anyone with information to contact the number above.