Great Gift Ideas with Spinster Sisters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays will be here before you know it! So now is the perfect time to start shopping! Here with some great gift ideas is Kelly Perkins the Owner and Founder of Spinster Sisters Company.

Spinster Sisters company has three charitable shopping days coming up. The first will be this Saturday December 1st. 10% of in-store sales will be donated to a different charity the first three weekends in December. The charities are Colorado State Beekeepers Association, Foothills Animal Shelter, and Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver.

https://www.spinstersistersco.com/

1‑844‑SPINSTER