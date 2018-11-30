× Food Truck Friday

WeChef Kitchen is an Asian Fusion Food Truck that services the entire front range. While WeChef can cater any type of food desired, Asian Fusion fare is served at the food truck with dishes including WeChef Asian Nachos, Asian Street Tacos, Stir-Fried Noodles, and a fusion twist on the classic Vietnamese Banh Mi Sandwich. You can find WeChef in downtown Denver during Civic Center Eats, at various buildings over the lunch hour, and at many of the outdoor festivals and concerts. To find where the food truck is, just go to www.WeChefKitchen.com and click on calendar, or visit our Facebook page where the food truck schedule is posted weekly. During the winter months, WeChef is busy catering and during the spring/summer/fall, the food truck is typically out and about approximately 5 days/week.