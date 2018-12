Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- All of us at Colorado's Own Channel 2 and FOX31 want to wish Mike Landess all of the best as he leaves us.

Everyone who works with Mike learns something useful about journalism, professionalism and striving to achieve greatness. This is what Mike Landess has been all about for his entire legendary career as a broadcast news journalist and anchor.

Thank you Mike! You will be missed by your colleagues and friends at Channel 2 and FOX31.