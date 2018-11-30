× Castle Rock Holiday Expo – 12/8 – 12/9

What: Castle Rock Holiday Expo

When: Saturday, December 8th from 10a-5p and Sunday, December 9th from 11a-4p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

Be sure to visit the Castle Rock Holiday Expo to kick-start your holiday season. Bring the family because there is something fun for all ages!

The Castle Rock Holiday Expo will feature over 200 Vendors with a variety of products for the holidays and your home, from tree toppers to roof repair, they have it all. Be sure to bring the kids and stop by and visit Santa! Parking and admission are FREE.

It’s also the season for giving and the Castle Rock Holiday Expo is doing just that. Donations of toiletries and cash will be collected on site with all donations benefiting Douglas County’s Help & Hope Center.

