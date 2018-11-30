Broncos Ugly Sweater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ugly sweaters are all the rage and now the NFL is getting in on the fun. check out the NFL Bluetooth Ugly Christmas Sweater for Broncos Fans. The sweaters include all 32 NFL Teams that have battery powered lights. A blue tooth speaker is also enclosed in the bottom of the sweater to play any sound or music whether it is a touchdown celebration or Christmas music. Go to Foco.com to check it out and to purchase.