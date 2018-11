BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a Colorado man who was killed in an accident involving a large tilling machine.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports 65-year-old Ray Garner, of Brighton, was in a field when his clothing became entangled in an auger Monday afternoon. He died at the scene.

The Erie Police Department, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Weld County coroner’s office are investigating.

No other information was released.