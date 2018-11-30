Brief snow showers this evening in Denver area, more this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are areas of snowfall expected throughout the weekend, mostly Friday evening and again Sunday for the city.

Snow showers will be most likely through 7 pm then that chance decreases through midnight (click for interactive radar). What's left may not amount to very much as only 0 to 1 inch is coming this time.

Snowfall through 5 pm Saturday, albeit most of this comes tonight.#cowx pic.twitter.com/s8fUxG8R7b — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 1, 2018

Temperatures will drop below freezing for the evening and there will be areas of fog -- thickest fog for far eastern Colorado. The combination of those plus the snow may lead to some isolated road troubles for those out tonight.

This quick hitting snow will move out overnight leaving Denver in between systems for Saturday. Partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s expected Saturday.

Sunday will see the second wave of snow, that is likely to last longer with on-and-off chances through Sunday into Monday morning. The result? Likely the same, most areas 0 to 1 inch but perhaps a couple areas with 2 to 3 inches. This second wave of snow comes with colder air, mostly 20s, and that means a slightly higher chance of accumulating versus what comes Friday.

Meanwhile, the mountains will have bouts of heavy snowfall through the weekend; heaviest for the southwest. Winter weather advisories are posted for the mountains calling for accumulations of several inches and some travel problems as a result.

Early to mid-week will be mostly quiet statewide until another snow chance returns late in the week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.