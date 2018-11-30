× Adams County deputies help couple on verge of becoming homeless get back on their feet

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A couple of Adams County sheriff’s deputies are being credited with helping a couple, on the verge of becoming homeless, get back on their feet.

School resource officer Sheri Duran got called to check out a suspicious vehicle just before Thanksgiving. “It kinda’ pulled at my heartstring a little bit. He said they’d been sleeping in there, the truck was broken down, the transmission went out. They thought they would get tickets, towed, possibly hauled away. I said ‘I’m not going to do that to you.’” Instead, she called the sheriff’s office community resource team.

Deputy Paul Siska responded. “He kinda’ opened up and gave us his story of how he lost his home, how his vehicle was broken, they’re still trying to find jobs. He said he was hurting, hurting for help. Because these people were living out of their vehicle, we had to find someplace for them to be because we were essentially taking their house to get it fixed, so we have to place them somewhere.”

The deputies helped the couple get their car to Ingram Car Care Center in Arvada, where owner Todd Ingram offered to fix it for free. Ingram said, “I’m part of the Dober Society. We are motorcycle guys and we’re always giving back. Our goal is to always help law enforcement, military, firefighters, so when I got the call from the deputy and she needed our help, we are going to hands down give the help. The transmission was out so my motorcycle club paid for the transmission, I did all the install labor for free so we helped this guy get the car back on the road.

In the meantime, the deputies called around to different organizations and lined up a hotel for six nights, meals, and bus passes. They said non-profits “Let Your Light Shine-Colorado” and “Facing Homelessness-Denver” pitched in to help. Deputy Siska said, “The organizations helped them out with bus passes because their vehicle was getting fixed, they had no transportation and they were actively looking for jobs.”

The family did not want to be interviewed, but are extremely appreciative. They are showing their appreciation by making the most of this second chance.

Deputy Siska is in touch with the couple. He said, “I talked to Leon this morning, he’s doing great. He has a job and is looking for yet another job, temporary employment to make ends meet. You can hear it in his voice, he’s upbeat, he’s happy, things are going the way he needs them to go so he can stay afloat.”

The deputies say there are plenty of other law enforcement officers making a difference on the streets every single day, but they said it feels good.

Deputy Duran said, “I think as a community we can all come together to help them, which happened, so it’s really great. It makes you feel great.” Deputy Siska said, “This is what I hoped when I joined law enforcement, to help people. You get that one family that needs help, feels good. This is what I joined up for. This is the way it should be.”

https://twitter.com/AdamsCoSheriff/status/1068501603060133888