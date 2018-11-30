4 crashes at one intersection near school has parents concerned about safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Concerned parents of children who attend school near an intersection that has seen four accidents over the past year are calling for safety measures.

Broomfield Police tell FOX31 the accidents occurred at Sheridan and Preble Creek Parkways.

The intersection is a half block from the Prospect Ridge Academy.

Principal April Wilkin's kindergartner and 3rd grader attend the academy.

She says she wants every student to be safe, especially student drivers in the high school program, "safety is our number one concern."

The area is part of the growing corridor of development along I-25.

Many parents fear that without a stoplight at the intersection the risk to drivers will become more pronounced. Wilkin says, "It's only a matter of time unfortunately until it becomes potentially more dangerous."

The City of Broomfield tells FOX31 it is aware of the community's concerns and has placed flashing lights near the school area.

Additional plans include placing a stoplight at Sheridan and Preble Parkways in 2019 or 2020.