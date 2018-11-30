× 12 days of Invertebrates

Check out the 12 days of Invertebrates showcase at Colorado’s Butterfly Pavilion, Dec. 1-31, 2018. The holiday-themed exhibit also includes 12 butterflies flitting, 11 bees buzzing, 10 stick insects hiding, 9 sun beetles pooping, and the list goes on in the spirit of the classic holiday song. In all, 12 spineless wonders will be highlighted during the month of December.

In addition to seeing the 12 different animals highlighted in this exhibit, the public can hear the entire list in a special 12 Invertebrates of Christmas song, premiering Saturday, Dec. 1 on Butterflies.org and Butterfly Pavilion’s social channels. The original song created just for Butterfly Pavilion, has been penned and performed by Boulder’s own Jeff & Page, the musical duo who bring science and nature to life through kid-delighting music and stories.

Visit Butterflies.org to learn more about the 12 Days of Invertebrates, hear the song (starting Dec. 1) and learn more about ongoing exhibits and other programs. The 12 Days of Invertebrates showcase is included in general admission and is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free. During December, wear a holiday sweater and get $2 off admission!