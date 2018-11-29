The Holiday Old House Vintage Market Pop-Up Shop!

They are popping up an entire FREE Holiday shop at the Marketplace at Centerra at 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave., Loveland, CO 80538
Make plans NOW to join for the best in antique, vintage, salvage, upcycled and handmade merchandise presented to you by all your very favorite small creative businesses from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Texas and more!
Thursday, November 29th: 9am-7pm
Friday, November 30th: 9am-7pm
Saturday, December 1st: 9am-7pm
Sunday, December 2nd: 9am-5pm Final Day of Holiday Pop-Up Shop!