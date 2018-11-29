× Susana Cordova named sole finalist for Denver schools superintendent job

DENVER — Denver Public Schools has named Susana Cordova as the finalist to be the next superintendent of Colorado’s largest school district.

The Denver Board of Education made the announcement Thursday.

Cordova is currently the deputy superintendent. Former Superintendent Tom Boasberg appointed her to that position in 2016.

Cordova attended Denver Public Schools. She began her teaching career in 1989 as a bilingual secondary teacher before becoming a principal and moving into district leadership. She’s a parent of one DPS graduate and one current DPS student.

Boasberg stepped down as superintendent earlier this year. His last day was October 19.