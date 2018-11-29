Small Colorado town home to three NFL players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON, Colo. -- There's just something about a small town that's charming.

Eaton, Colorado doesn't have much in the way of skyscrapers, stores or traffic. Only 5,224 people live in the town.

However, what it lacks is overshadowed by what it has: NFL players.

Three current NFL players are from Eaton.

Their parents have spent countless hours of their lives camped out in bleachers watching their dreams come true.

"We spent a lot of time watching football, yeah, and we haven't stopped," said Suzanne Ekeler, Austin Ekeler's mother.

Mitch Unrein has played eight seasons in the NFL. He's now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his first four seasons were with the Broncos.

"We used to do a lot of tailgating and to walk in and see him on the sidelines, there were so many Sundays it was almost unreal," said Kay Unrein, Mitch's mother.

Austin Ekeler is a running back with the Los Angeles Chargers, which is a pretty amazing feat for a kid who played college ball at Division II Western State in Gunnison, Colorado.

"It's awesome to watch your son doing something he's dreamed about his whole life and not only doing it but doing it well," said Suzanne Ekeler.

Ekeler's middle school teammate and long time friend Trent Sieg is a long snapper with the Oakland Raiders.

"There was always a group of guys together. It was a very tight knit class," said Tim Sieg, his father.

A tight knit class that helped make Eaton perhaps the town with the most NFL players per capita of any town in the United States.