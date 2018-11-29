Search crews get new information about Micah Tice, missing in Longs Peak area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. -- The search continued for a missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday. Crews received critical new information. Micah Tice has not been seen since Saturday morning when he was on a hike in the Longs Peak Area.

Tice’s family is not losing hope. On Thursday afternoon, search crews said they spoke to individuals who saw Micah hiking on Saturday morning.

His mother Janice says details from that very interaction are telling of who her son is.

“One of the men said ‘Boy it’s really cold out here. I’m really cold!’ So Micah is in sweatpants, and a sweat jacket and tennis shows and he says, ‘Oh I’ve got an extra sweatshirt in my backpack. Do you want it?’ That’s Micah. Micah is a giver,” described his mom.

Those hikers told the search teams they spoke with Micah for about 20 minutes Saturday morning. They last saw him in the Battle Mountain Area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. They also described what he was wearing which included a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black hat, black lightweight gloves, tennis shoes and a light blue backpack.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Air Force Academy Mountaineering Club, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, and Larimer County Search and Rescue were all involved in Thursday’s search effort.

Micah is a U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Candidate. His mom described Micah as a man with strong faith. She says she is moved by the show of support she’s seen in the last few days.

“Just the love. That’s wonderful. That’s just wonderful. It’s more than words can say and I want to say thanks,” she added.

The family is raising money to help pay volunteers and potentially a private search and rescue team.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Saturday morning, November 24, or who may have had contact with Tice regarding his planned route on Longs Peak. Please call Rocky Mountain National Park at (970) 586-1204.