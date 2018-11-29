× Prosecutors release new set of Watts documents including interviews

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Prosecutors in Weld County have released a new set of documents in the case of Christopher Watts, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife and young daughters.

The documents appear to include photos of the Watts home during investigators’ search, results of a polygraph test and security footage.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will be reviewing all of the files and will be posting information as our team goes through them.

Watts was sentenced Nov. 19 to three life sentences for the murders of 34-year-old Shanann Watts and the couple’s daughters: Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Last week, a separate large set of documents was released. Those showed text messages between Shanann and a friend, letters sent to Watts while he was in jail and a transcript of an interview between Watts and the FBI.