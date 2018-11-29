Police search for suspect wanted for kidnapping woman in south Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder say a woman was kidnapped in the southern part of the city late Wednesday night. She was safe Thursday.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 28th and Baseline.

Police said a woman stopped at the intersection when a man entered her vehicle by using the passenger side door. He told her to drive toward the highway.

“The woman started driving and exited at the southbound Table Mesa off-ramp where she was able to flag down a jogger who removed the suspect from her vehicle. The woman drove away, and a short time later called police,” a statement from Boulder police said.

Here is the suspect’s description:

Hispanic man in his 30s

6′ tall

250 pounds

Dark-colored 7-8″ long ponytail down his back

Dark hoodie with thin white horizontal stripes

The woman told police he was smoking marijuana.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case, including the jogger that rendered aid to the victim, is asked to call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $1,000 available for information leading to a suspect and filing of charges.