Hugh Jackman to bring one-man world tour to Pepsi Center in July

DENVER — Hugh Jackman will launch his first world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars — including at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The multi-talented entertainer announced his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour on Thursday.

It will feature Jackman singing songs from “The Greatest Showman,” ”Les Miserables” and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.

The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform at the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. on July 10. Tickets for the Denver show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7.