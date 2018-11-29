× Hotel Teatro’s Holiday Workshops

Hotel Teatro, Denver’s original boutique hotel, celebrates the holiday season with a robust lineup of activities throughout the month of December. The workshops are open to hotel guests and the public, and include wreath-making, cookie decorating, gift wrapping and more.

The Study’s holiday workshops include:

Sunday, Dec. 2 :: Holiday Wreath Workshop: From 2:30 to 5 p.m., join Fluorescence Flowers and create your own modern holiday wreath. This kid-friendly event will provide children who attend with a complimentary smaller wreath to decorate themselves. Ticket price ($55) includes modern holiday wreath materials and instructions, one complimentary cocktail or refreshment, and appetizers and snacks provided by The Nickel; purchase tickets here.

Monday, Dec. 3 :: National Cookie Day Holiday Cookie Decorating: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., learn how to decorate cookies like a pro with Catalina of Sweet Fabula, just in time for National Cookie Day. Complimentary hot chocolate will be available. Ticket price ($25) includes a live demonstration of cookie and royal icing making, recipes for cookies and icing to take home, detailed decorating techniques and all ingredients; purchase tickets here.

Sunday, Dec. 9 :: Calligraphy & Wreath-Making: From 2 to 4:30 p.m., Emma Lea Floral and Abbey Ratcliff will lead a one-hour wreath workshop and a one-hour beginner’s calligraphy course. The wreath workshop will use seasonal blooms, dried fruits, holiday foliage and unique decorative pieces to create a custom festive wreath; the calligraphy course will teach the basics while helping participants create a custom wreath banner. Ticket price ($150) includes supplies to create a custom holiday wreath and calligraphy banner, a beginner’s guide to modern calligraphy booklet, calligraphy practice pad and pen, two calligraphy nibs, one well of black ink and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails provided by The Nickel; purchase tickets here.

Tuesday, Dec. 11 :: Crafting the Perfect Holiday Cocktails: From 7 to 9 p.m., join the team at The Nickel to learn how to craft the perfect seasonal cocktail. Participants will taste three seasonal cocktails while snacking on holiday treats and charcuterie. Led by The Nickel’s own Laura Harris, the workshop will teach attendees how to make a holiday version of The Nickel’s classic barrel-aged Manhattan, an Apple Cider Old Fashioned and a RumChata Eggnog. Ticket price ($20) includes tasting three seasonal cocktails, recipes for each and fun ways to modify for every guest; purchase tickets here.

Sunday, Dec. 16 :: Gingerbread House Decorating: From 2 to 4 p.m., keep cozy by the fire and sip on hot chocolate from a hot chocolate bar while building your own gingerbread house. Ticket price ($25) includes one gingerbread house kit, candy and icing. Families sharing a gingerbread house only need to purchase one ticket; purchase tickets here.

Tuesday, Dec. 18 :: Gift Wrapping Party: From 5 to 9 p.m., wrap up a month of workshops in The Study by enjoying unlimited gift wrapping, hot chocolate and snacks. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a local non-profit, chosen by Facebook voters; cast your vote here. Ticket price ($10) includes full access to holiday wrapping paper, tape, scissors, gift tags and more; purchase tickets here.

For more information about the December workshops, visit https://www.hotelteatro.com/our-hotel/events.