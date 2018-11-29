Mom: Southwest Airlines gate agent mocked 5-year-old girl named Abcde

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman says a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked her 5-year-old daughter’s “Abcde” name when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.
KABC-TV reported late Wednesday that Traci Redford accused a gate agent at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter’s name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.
The girl’s name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced “AHB-sih-dee.”
Redford said the family was pre-boarding because her daughter has epilepsy.
She said she asked the agent to stop and that someone saw the social media post and notified Southwest.
Southwest issued a statement apologizing to the family. The airline says it has followed up with the employee.
AlertMe
“We extend our sincere apology to the family. We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online. The post is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility we expect from all of our Employees. We have followed up with the Employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all Employees.”