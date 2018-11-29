× Former Westminster officer sentenced to 90 days for unlawful sexual contact, official misconduct

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A former officer with the Westminster Police Department was sentenced to 90 days of jail time followed by four years of probation for unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Curtis Lee Arganbright was sentenced Thursday for a incident that occurred Aug. 24, 2017.

According to the DA’s office, Arganbright, 41, had sexual contact with a 36-year-old woman whom he was driving in his patrol car after she was released from St. Anthony’s Hospital.

“During the drive to Broomfield, Arganbright pulled off of West 144th Avenue near Zuni Street to a dark area and forced the woman to engage in sex acts,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Arganbright pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct.

“Chief Deputy District Attorney Trevor Moritzky told the court that as a Westminster police officer, Arganbright was entrusted with protecting those most vulnerable in the community and that Arganbright abused that trust. He said Arganbright continued to blame the victim,” the DA’s office statement reads, adding that Arganbright chose the victim because she was vulnerable.

Moreover, Moritzky said that if Arganbright had been doing his job, he would have spoken with medical professionals about the woman’s levels of intoxication.

The DA’s office said the victim’s mother stated in court that her daughter was brutally raped and suffers from PTSD because of what Arganbright did.

“Broomfield District Court Judge F. Michael Goodbee said that Arganbright had a duty to follow the law and failed to do so. When a peace officer abuses or misuses citizens, Goodbee said, this causes an erosion in the public’s view of the integrity of those involved in law enforcement and makes it harder for law-abiding peace officers to do their jobs,” the DA’s office said.