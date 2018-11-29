× Federal agency puts RTD on notice, threatens revocation of waiver to operate A Line

DENVER — The A Line commuter train to and from Denver’s airport could be shut down if RTD doesn’t come up with a plan to fix its warning systems.

That’s according to a letter sent to RTD from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The FRA wrote that it continues to have issues with the safety of the A Line warning system. The federal agency gave RTD a deadline of December 14. That’s when the transit agency will have to turn in a corrective action plan. If not the FRA has threatened to take away the train’s waiver which currently allows it to operate. The notice also covers the B Line, which runs between Union Station and Westminster.

In a letter to RTD the FRA wrote, “This level of noncompliance with the conditions of the waiver is unacceptable.”

This notice comes months after the FRA says it has worked with RTD and Denver Transit Partners, to make sure the crossing gates are safe and up to code on the A and B lines. Denver Transit Partners operates the A and B lines for RTD.

RTD responded with a statement saying it is, “Requiring DTP to work with the transit agency to develop a detailed corrective action plan acceptable to FRA.”

RTD also says the letter from the FRA does not affect the safety or reliable service of the A and B lines.