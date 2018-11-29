Cold temps to settle in to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have several storms ready to move across Colorado bringing snow and colder temperatures. The bulk of the snow will stay in the Colorado mountains. There are WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES posted for difficult travel at times due to snow and gusty wind. Keep that in mind in your plans take you into or through the mountains.

In Denver we are expecting light snow to develop by Friday afternoon and last into the late evening. Accumulation looks light with up to an inch possible in some spots. Your Saturday will be cool, but mainly dry as we will be between storm systems.

On Sunday we are forecasting another round of light snow that could last on and off through the day. Again, accumulations look light with up to an inch. So, total snow from both Friday & Sunday looks to be around 2" combined across metro Denver. A few snow showers could linger into the Monday morning drive, but most places will be dry.

The snow looks to take a break with the next chance for Denver not coming until next Friday. However, the week ahead looks cold with highs each day in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.

