× ‘Christmas in color’ Water World exhibit to open Friday after postponing due to wind damage

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A new Denver-area holiday attraction will open Friday, Nov. 30 at Water World. “Christmas in Color” is opening one week after originally planned after strong winds damaged displays, forcing owners to postpone.

Christmas in Color allows people to drive their vehicles through a mile-long route that includes more than 1.5 million LED lights while listening to Christmas music that is synchronized with the display.

“You’ll drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more,” the Christmas in Color website says. “It’s like being immersed in another world.”

Two wind storms last week caused damage to a number of lighting displays, forcing crews to spend nearly a week doing repairs.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prices increase to $30 on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and in the five days before Christmas.

The price remains the same no matter how many people are inside the vehicle.

There’s also a “happy hour” deal that will allow you to see the show twice within the same day Tuesday-Thursday if you book within the first hour of the evening.

The display will be open nightly through New Year’s Eve.