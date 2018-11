Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- How willing are you to “hustle” for a better job?

At Bayaud Enterprises in Denver, they are holding their 3rd Annual “Bayaud Community Hustle.”

It’s an opportunity for people who experience a disability or homelessness, to present themselves to a room full of peers, with an eye on finding a job or a better job.

For almost 50 years Bayaud Enterprises has provided employment training, assessment and placement for people with disabilities and other barriers.