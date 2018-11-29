24-year-old man dies in snowmobile crash near Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash near Steamboat Springs.

Routt County officials say Hayden Savage of Oak Creek died Saturday when his snowmobile veered off a county road and crashed into a stand of trees near Stagecoach Reservoir, south of Steamboat Springs and east of Oak Creek.

Undersheriff Doug Scherar said authorities were notified about 3 p.m. Saturday. Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers were the first to arrive and attempted CPR but were unable to revive Savage.

Scherar tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today that Savage was not wearing a helmet.

Savage was well-known in the community for his involvement with Routt County Riders, where he has worked the past several years building mountain biking trails in the area.