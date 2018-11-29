Front to drop temperatures 10 degrees along Front Range, bring waves of mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The jet stream will move waves of moisture from the Pacific into California to Utah and into Colorado through the weekend.

A cold front will drop temperatures by 10 degrees on Thursday across the Front Range. Highs will be in the 40s as skies stay partly cloudy.

The mountains can expect 1-3 inches of snow with highs only in the 20s.

On Friday, another cold front drops Front Range highs into the 30s with a 20 percent chance of afternoon snow showers.

The mountains will get on-and-off light snow with another 1-2 inches of accumulation.

On Saturday, there's a 20 percent chance of snow showers with highs in the 30s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The chance increases to 30 percent on Sunday.

The chance of snow lingers into Monday morning. Total snow accumulation will be 0-1 inch from Castle Rock to Highlands Ranch to Denver to Loveland and Fort Collins.

Highs will hover in the 20s on Monday.

