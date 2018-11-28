Winter Wonderlights 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kick off your holiday season with Loveland Winter Wonderlights This walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

The magical light show will run each night Nov. 16 – Jan. 1, every 30 minutes from 5:00 – 9:00 PM except on performance nights. Performance nights are Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 16 to Dec. 15. On those nights, the light show will run at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00 and 8:30 PM.

The event is free and open to the public. However, either canned food to benefit the Larimer County Food Bank or an unwrapped toy to benefit Santa Cops is requested.