Today’s Deal: 50% Off Escape Rooms for Two, Four, or Eight people!

Grab your friends, and LIVE the movies! Get two, four, or eight tickets for 50% off to Escape Reality Denver! Escape Reality Denver features three escape rooms: The Lost Temple, Caribbean Curse, as well as A Christmas Carol.
No refunds, all sales are final.
Vouchers expire SIX months from purchase date.
Vouchers are for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday ONLY.
Voucher numbers must be used to book an escape room online at https://www.escaperealitydenver.com/.
Vouchers may be upgraded for Saturday or Sunday for an additional $10 per person charge by calling 303-832-7767.
Guests MUST arrive 15 minutes before their reservation to check-in.
If you arrive after your scheduled time you will be asked to reschedule.
About Escape Reality Denver
Escape Reality Denver is Denver's Top Escape Room!
Escape Reality, live the movie!
Escape Reality Denver is a fully immersive entertainment experience allowing guests to feel as if they've stepped into their favorite movie, Guests are given one hour to complete puzzles through clues in this exciting form of experiential entertainment. Guests have the opportunity to choose between three unique themed rooms with varying difficulty. Current rooms include: The Lost Temple, Caribbean Curse, as well as A Christmas Carol.
Escape Reality Denver is located in the basement of Kinga's Lounge.
Escape Reality DenverLocation:
Escape Reality Denver 1509 N. Marion St.
Denver, Colorado, 80218, US Phone: 303-832-7767 Get Directions
