The gift giving season is upon us; its gets difficult to find things that are unique for everyone on your list. So today we have an idea for your teenage or 20-something your old male in your life. It is called tuxy. Joana's 17-year-old son tried one out. It is a stylish comfortable sweat suit onesie. At first glance it looks like a two piece sweat suit but it is actually a one piece with a ton of built in features for wallet storage it also has a cell sleeve and audio port. The tuxy is made for both indoor lounging as well as outdoor adventures like snowboarding or camping. Go to tuxy.co to order.