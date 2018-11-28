State may settle lawsuit with man who spent 28 years in prison for crime he didn’t commit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The state of Colorado may soon settle a lawsuit filed by a man who says he spent 28 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. f

The settlement may happen because of the state's newly elected attorney general.

Clarence Moses-El was arrested and charged with assaulting and raping his neighbor in 1987.

Another man confessed to the crime in 2016.

DNA evidence had been destroyed and Moses-el was retried and acquitted.

He then filed a civil lawsuit under Colorado's exoneration law. He's asking for almost $2 million.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to court in February 2019, but Wednesday, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said she's asking to stop all proceedings in the case.

That's because newly elected Attorney General Phil Weiser indicated to her he strongly favors settling the case.

Moses-El and his attorney say he deserves some compensation for what he went through.