Police: Man says he killed woman, drove body to Wyoming

THORNTON, Colo. — A Colorado man has been arrested after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in their suburban Denver apartment, putting her body in his vehicle and driving 500 miles to Powell, Wyoming.

Thornton Police Sgt. Ernie Lucero said Wednesday 22-year-old Jonathan Eugene Akin surrendered to Powell police on Tuesday. Officers found the woman’s body in the vehicle and called Thornton police, who found evidence of a crime in the apartment.

The Cody Enterprise reports Akin was arrested on suspicion of mutilation of a dead body.

Officials say a first-degree murder charge is pending in Colorado. The woman’s name, how she died and when she died are still being confirmed.

It’s not clear why Akin drove to Wyoming. Neither Lucero nor Wyoming authorities knew if Akin has an attorney.