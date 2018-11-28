× Police: Lakewood officer involved in shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night near West 13th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. This happened a little before 8 p.m.

Police dispatch said there may have been one person shot, but there was no confirmation about that.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.