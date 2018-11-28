Police: Lakewood officer involved in shooting

Posted 8:16 pm, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32PM, November 28, 2018

Police Lights

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night near West 13th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. This happened a little before 8 p.m.

Police dispatch said there may have been one person shot, but there was no confirmation about that.

