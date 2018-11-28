New Lime electric-bikes add to growing fleet on city streets, sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Lime has deployed a new fleet of e-bikes in downtown Denver as the city continues to clarify rules for the hundreds of scooters on the streets and sidewalks.

Lime has 250 of its electric signature green bikes on Denver streets. They join some 1,700 e-scooters already in the city.

And as the numbers grow, the city's goal is to develop new rules of the road for all riders.

"Our team is navigating through local and state law to see if we could either propose changes to vehicle law and allow electric scooters to ride in the bike lanes," said Heather Burke with Denver Public Works.

"We know it’s a huge concern for folks that the scooters are on the sidewalks. We are working to see if we can make changes to that. In the meantime, we are asking riders to watch their speeds and always yield to pedestrians."

For now, the bike lanes are only for bicycles and scooters must be ridden on sidewalks. Expect new rules sometime in the spring.