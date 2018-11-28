Man killed after going off jump at East Vail Chutes identified as ski academy teacher

MINTURN, Colo. — A Vail ski academy teacher who died in a backcountry snowboarding accident at the East Vail Chutes has been identified.

Fellow snowboarder John Spriggs tells the Vail Daily that Bindu Sky Pomeroy went off a jump and landed head first in deep snow Tuesday morning.

Spriggs said the group estimated it took them seven minutes to reach him and they performed CPR for about an hour, but were unable to revive him.

Pomeroy had taught social studies at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy for about a decade.

Principal Wade Hill said Pomeroy was “one of the kindest, good-hearted guys I’ve ever known.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Pomeroy’s death appeared to be an unfortunate skiing accident.