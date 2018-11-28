× Man accused of pointing gun at 14-year-old wanted in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of pointing a gun at a 14-year-old boy is wanting for menacing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 27 on a bike path near the Wadsworth tunnel in Woodmar Park, located at 7600 W Peakview Ave.

The boy was riding his bike when he stopped to look at something on the ground next to a bush. While he was looking at the item, the man jumped out of the bush, pointed a gun at the boy and threatened him if he didn’t leave the area immediately, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60-years-old with a white beard and hair that was slicked back. He was wearing a torn and dirty white T-shirt and jeans. He spoke with a stutter and was carrying a small backpack with lace or string straps.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).