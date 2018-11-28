Another dry and warm day across the Front Range; snow for mountains into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High temperatures again will warm into the 50s across the Front Range on Wednesday. Skies will stay partly cloudy with a few wave clouds.

The mountains can expect various waves of snow on Wednesday through Sunday. Each wave delivers light accumulations, with 1-3 inches daily on the higher peaks.

There will be times when no snow is falling between waves of snow. Highs will be in the 20s with strong winds above treeline.

On Thursday, it will be dry across the Front Range with highs in the 40s. There's a 20 percent chance of rain and snow on Friday afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins as highs fall into the 30s.

On Saturday, there's another 20 percent chance of rain and snow with highs in the 30s.

On Sunday, the chance of snow increases to 30 percent across the Front Range with highs in the 30s.

There will be a lingering chance of snow on Monday as high temperatures drop into the 20s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

