Death penalty sought in case against man accused of killing Adams County Sheriff's deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County District Attorney will seek the death penalty in a case against the man accused of fatally shooting Adams County Sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm, it was announced Tuesday.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, is formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.