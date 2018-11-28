Death penalty sought in case against man accused of killing Adams County Sheriff’s deputy

Posted 1:55 pm, November 28, 2018, by

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County District Attorney will seek the death penalty in a case against the man accused of fatally shooting Adams County Sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm, it was announced Tuesday.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, is formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Family photo)

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

AlertMe