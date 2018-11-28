× Crow, Perlmutter vote against Pelosi for Speaker

DENVER — The race for Speaker of the House in Washington intensified again Wednesday with Rep. Nancy Pelosi again winning the nomination to be Speaker come January.

She won 203 votes with 32 Democrats voting against her.

The Colorado Democratic Caucus is split on Pelosi with Representative Ed Perlmutter and Representative-elect Jason Crow voting against her. Representive Diana DeGette and Representative-elect Joe Neguse voted in favor of Pelosi.

It remains far from certain that Pelosi will get the job in January however. Traditionally, 218 votes are needed to become speaker and Pelosi received only 203 in caucus Wednesday. It is possible that she could get the job with fewer votes if some members of Congress chose not to vote.