Cool down starts Thursday with weekend snow chances on the way

Denver hit a high temperature of 58 degrees Wednesday afternoon which is well above average for this time of year. Temperatures will cool to around average on Thursday with more mountain snowfall expected.

Denver will see mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and a high temperature or 47 degrees on Thursday. The Front Range and eastern plains will stay dry with several inches of snow falling in the western mountains.

Denver and the Front Range have a chance to see a few light snow showers on Friday. It most likely won't be enough to see accumulation but better chances for accumulation will be on the northeast plains and in the mountains. Temperatures fall to the 30s on Friday in Denver.

Drier weather moves into eastern Colorado on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. The high country will still see light snow showers through the day.

Another round of potential snow moves into the lower elevations Sunday into Monday. It doesn't look like a big storm for Denver with totals likely staying under 3 inches but temperatures will cool to the low 30s and upper 20s through Monday.

A dry weather pattern returns to Colorado on Tuesday.

