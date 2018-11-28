× Colorado breweries join effort to help California wildfire victims

DENVER — Breweries in Colorado and across the country are busy creating a special beer to help California wildfire victims. Proceeds from the West Coast-inspired IPA well help families that have been devastated by the Camp Fire.

Woods Boss Brewing Company, near Downtown Denver, is getting ready for the special creation.

“It’s going to have a nice little malt component to it,” said owner and head brewer Jordan Fink. “Really traditional West Coast hop profile.”

The beer behind the effort is an IPA conceived by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Northern California—an area where wildfires have caused death and unimaginable grief.

“A lot of co-workers lost everything,” said Sierra Nevada sales representative Jared Lunn. “We’ve been doing our part to give back.”

Sierra Nevada came up with the recipe and put out a call to action to the beer industry. Breweries across America answered that call.

“When we saw that it was happening, it was a no brainer for us,” Fink explained.

From Woods Boss to 10 Barrel Brewing– and other locations across the state– all the proceeds of Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will go to victims of the Camp Fire. More and more brewery owners are committing to putting the beer on their menus.

Find more information on locations here.