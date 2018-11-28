× Chemical spill closes Lincoln Street north of State Capitol

DENVER — A chemical spill closed Lincoln Street north of the State Capitol on Wednesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The spill happened in the 1500 block of Lincoln, between Colfax and 16th avenues.

Lincoln Street was closed at Colfax and alternate routes were advised after firefighters responded just after 10 a.m. It’s not known what type of chemical was spilled.

There was no estimate for when the northbound road would reopen.