CDOT offering incentives to attract snowplow drivers

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said it is in need of more than 100 snowplow drivers and highway maintenance workers for the upcoming winter season.

There is a shortage of drivers who have a commercial driver's license and it's impacting how many people CDOT has to maintain roads across the state.

On Tuesday, CDOT said it is offering incentives to get some new employees in the door.

Pay has been increased from $19 an hour to $22 an hour. Retired maintenance works will also be able to return and drive plows for $25 an hour at at their rate when they retired.

CDOT is trying to fill permanent and seasonal positions. Housing stipends and six-month residencies will be possible for those hired out of state.

There's a long list of hiring locations, including Denver, the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, Loveland, Telluride and Limon.