Authorities raid Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston’s ‘secret archives’ in sex abuse case

HOUSTON — Prosecutors investigating a sexual abuse case against a Houston-area priest executed a search warrant at the offices of the local archdiocese, led by the cardinal leading the Roman Catholic Church’s response in the U.S. to sexual misconduct.

Investigators from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office were at the offices Wednesday of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Prosecutors said investigators were looking for documents in connection to the criminal case of the Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, who was arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is head of the archdiocese and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Two people who have cooperated with police have accused DiNardo of not doing enough to stop La Rosa-Lopez. Both have said they met with DiNardo but felt he didn’t take their complaints about La Rosa-Lopez seriously.

In the search warrant, prosecutors were hoping to examine confidential documents held in the archdiocese’s chancery and secret archives.

The archdiocese says it’s cooperating with the investigation.