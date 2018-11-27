Women sleep better with dogs by their sides, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A recent study shows that dogs may not just be man's best friend - women who sleep with dogs get a better night's rest.

Researchers at Canisius College found that women who share their beds with dogs report less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort.

Additionally, the survey of nearly 1,000 women in the U.S. found that women who sleep with cats did not show those benefits and reported disrupted sleep as much as women who share a bed with a human partner.

Of those surveyed, 55 percent of women said they share their bed with at least one dog and 31 percent said they share with at least one cat. 57 percent said they sleep besides a human partner.

Dog owners were also found to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier than cat owners, according to the study.