Video shows Douglas County deputies ramming SUV to end pursuit before shooting

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released video of the final moments of a pursuit of a stolen SUV in the south metro Denver area Tuesday.

The video shows one deputy’s SUV ramming the rear end of the suspects’ stolen vehicle — an Infiniti JX35 or QX60 — on East Dry Creek Road underneath Interstate 25. Another deputy — who was driving the vehicle with the dash cam — then performs a PIT maneuver by hitting the left-rear side of the Infiniti, spinning it out and ending the pursuit.

The video lasts 12 seconds. It ends before gunfire was exchanged between suspects and deputies.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said five deputies opened fire at the crash scene.

One suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Spurlock said. A second suspect was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and injuries from the crash but is expected to survive. A third suspect, Peirce Elliott Langewisch, 20, was taken into custody and was not injured.

Langewisch had a warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

The pursuit started after deputies tried to perform a traffic stop on the Infiniti for reckless driving. They then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of the metro area on Nov. 18. The sheriff’s office said suspects led deputies on a high-speed pursuit on C-470 and through the Park Meadows area before ending on Dry Creek underneath the I-25 overpass.

There are four locations where items were thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit and shots were fired at deputies three times, Spurlock said.

Dry Creek was closed until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Greenwood Village and Lone Tree police departments and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.