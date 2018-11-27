× Suspect in road rage shooting that killed 13-year-old gets more time to enter plea

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A judge has given the Westminster road rage shooting suspect more time to enter a plea to charges that he fatally shot a 13-year-old boy and wounded three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother.

Attorneys for Jeremy Webster said Tuesday that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history. Webster is due back in court on Jan. 7.

The attorney for the family denied the request stating that the defense has had enough time, but the judge granted the continuance.

Authorities have said the June 14 shooting outside a suburban Denver dentist office was prompted by road rage.

They say Webster followed 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow into the parking lot after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow.

Meghan Bigelow and her eight-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

Webster was also required to take a DNA test following Tuesday’s hearing.