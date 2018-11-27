× Suspect in hit-and-run that killed Brighton man arrested 2 months after crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man has been arrested more than two months after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the Brighton Police Department said Tuesday.

About 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 62-year-old Michael Maes of Brighton was crossing Bridge Street near Sixth Avenue when he was hit by a sedan traveling in a westbound lane.

Maes was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police arrested 71-year-old Billy Metcalf of Roggen, which is on Interstate 76 about 30 miles northeast of Brighton.

Metcalf has been charged with careless driving causing death and tampering with physical evidence.