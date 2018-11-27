Suspect in hit-and-run that killed Brighton man arrested 2 months after crash
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man has been arrested more than two months after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash, the Brighton Police Department said Tuesday.
About 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 62-year-old Michael Maes of Brighton was crossing Bridge Street near Sixth Avenue when he was hit by a sedan traveling in a westbound lane.
Maes was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After an investigation, police arrested 71-year-old Billy Metcalf of Roggen, which is on Interstate 76 about 30 miles northeast of Brighton.
Metcalf has been charged with careless driving causing death and tampering with physical evidence.
39.986787 -104.815434AlertMe