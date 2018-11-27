Snapchat message threatened violence at Aurora’s Cherokee Trail High School

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora added an extra level of security at Cherokee Trail High School on Tuesday after someone on Snapchat threatened to “shoot up” the school. The threat led to some parents keeping their children home for the day.

The Snapchat threat was directed toward a specific student, according to authorities. The threat was reported to police Monday night.

“Most of my classes were fairly empty,” said 18-year-old senior Lyrik Davidson.

Police officers were visible on the campus after the messages were sent on Snapchat. The messages went viral online among students in the community. Detectives say the suspect likely sent the messages from outside the United States. No arrests have been made.

“Spreading rumors and re-posting threatening messages on social media can intensify and already tense situation,” a Cherry Creek School District official said in an automated phone call to parents.

On Facebook, Aurora police said, in part, “… numerous students intentionally interacted with the suspect on social media after the school threat had been made. Without a doubt, this made the situation worse.”

Police went on to post: “KNOW WHAT YOUR CHILDREN ARE DOING ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND VIDEO GAMING SYSTEMS!”

School ended Tuesday without violence as Aurora police continued its international investigation. Police have not said how the suspect was able to connect with the student on Snapchat.